Regents call special session to weigh disciplining a chancellor

A special meeting of the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents could result in serious consequences for one of the system’s highest ranked officials.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
The meeting’s agenda lists only a single topic for the virtual session: the possible disciplining or firing of one of the Universities’ thirteen chancellors. The agenda does not name which one of them will be the subject of the meeting.

After the Regents gather Wednesday evening, they will call roll and move immediately into a closed session, according to the agenda that was posted on the Universities of Wisconsin website. Once behind closed doors, they are expected to take up the personnel matter and then meet with their lawyers about any legal ramifications over their possible actions.

That’s it. Once those discussions are over, the Regents are set to adjourn.

The special meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. comes about three weeks after the last regularly scheduled meeting of the Regents. They were not set to gather again until early February during a session hosted at UW-Madison.

