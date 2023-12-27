RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS RETURN TONIGHT

We’ve received a break from the gloomy weather. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, with highs close to 40 degrees. That’s 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for late December.

It’s yet another “balmy” December day... Did you know that Green Bay’s average temperature this month is 35.2 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than what we normally experience. Assuming that we continue the pace that we’re on, this will be the WARMEST DECEMBER ever on record... And we’ve been keeping official weather records since the late 1880s.

Meanwhile, our skies will cloud over again around sunset. Look for rain and snow showers to swirl off of Lake Michigan, and into northeast Wisconsin. A slushy coating of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, but most of the treated roadways will be just wet. The showers will continue at times through tomorrow. Many folks will get roughly half an inch of rainfall.

As temperatures get colder this weekend, some snow showers are possible on Sunday. Only light accumulations are expected from this weathermaker. The flakes should fly away for the evening’s New Year’s celebrations. As we usher in 2024, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly to partly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain and snow showers. Turning breezy late. LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, mixed with wet flakes. A bit breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Snow showers during the day. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and blustery. HIGH: 36

