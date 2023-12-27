Packers place CB Alexander on reserve/suspended list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander has been placed on the reserve/suspended list by the club for one game. The Packers say it’s for conduct detrimental to the team. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” said Gutekunst. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”

Alexander was not one of the 3 captains for the Packers last game Sunday against the Panthers in Charlotte. Alexander, a Charlotte area native, went out on the field for the opening coin toss, which is only for captains. He then called the toss which the Packers won. Alexander then said he wanted “our defense to be out there”. The referee had to clarify that the Packers were deferring until the second half. If the ref had not done that, the Panthers would have had the choice to receive the second half kickoff as well. Speaking with reporters after the game, Alexander was unaware he had nearly made a costly mistake, and also said he didn’t think Coach LaFleur knew he was from Charlotte.

The Panthers game was the first time Alexander had played in 7 weeks due to a shoulder injury. He missed those games despite practicing to some degree for weeks. The highest paid cornerback in the league will not sit out Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, essentially a playoff game for both teams. Alexander will be eligible to play in the regular season finale at home against the Bears on January 6th or 7th.

