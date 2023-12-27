INTERVIEW: UW Health on impact of organ donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral services were held at Weyauwega Fremont High School on Wednesday allowing for the community to say their goodbyes to four siblings killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this month. It was also live-streamed so that their one living sibling living in Ecuador was able to take part after his visa was denied by the U.S. Embassy. Following the services this week, the family says the children will be laid to rest in Ecuador.

The oldest child who was killed, Daniel, will live on through organ donation He received a hero’s walk last week; his body was kept on life support and transported to a UW Health helicopter, he was flown to Madison where his organs could be retrieved and donated to others in need.

According to his family, Daniel’s gift may impact over 100 people. It is a precious gift, but a difficult decision for a family to make…which is something we discussed with UW Health on Wednesday.

We are joined in the video above by Samantha Taylor, Senior Donation Support Specialist with UW Health Organ and Tissue Donation, one of the top organ procurement programs in the country.

