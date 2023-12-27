Inmate overdose death at Menominee Tribal Detention Center under investigation

A Toledo Police vehicle
A Toledo Police vehicle(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee tribal authorities are investigating an apparent overdose death at the jail.

Officials say it happened Saturday night when three male inmates overdosed on an unidentified substance.

Two were revived quickly with the use of Narcan, but the third died at the scene.

The detention center is working with law enforcement, the FBI, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Crash in Manitowoc County
Two women, one man died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer

Latest News

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
Gonzalez siblings
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings
Police lights
Green Bay Police find man missing from assisted living facility