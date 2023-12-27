How to give your Christmas tree a second life after the holiday

Christmas tree recycling at NEW Zoo
Christmas tree recycling at NEW Zoo(WRDW/WAGT)
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmastime has come and gone. Now, you might be wondering what you can do with your Christmas tree. One option to give your tree a second life is at the NEW Zoo in Suamico; the animals benefit from the trees in many ways.

The NEW Zoo starts collecting right after Christmas. They ask that you first message the NEW zoo on Facebook and will then tell you where you can drop it off and coordinate a time. Last year, zoo staff said they were grateful to take in more than one hundred trees. The zoo uses all of the trees for enrichment programs for animals.

Each animal has a way they like to play or clean themselves with the trees, and those trees can last quite a while.

“They have a long life. A lot of the animals will use them and totally destroy them. the goats will nibble them down to just a trunk with spikey bits left, but we can also use them in a lot of different habitats, like the small little duikers over there, use it something like a cover the tree branches that are left that don’t have any needles on them can still make a nice little windbreaker,” said Drew Dinehart, the curator of animals at NEW Zoo.

The zookeepers do a final check over the trees before giving them to the animals. They cannot accept any trees that have been spray painted. There are a handful of other spots also collecting and recycling those trees.

You find can find agencies that will assist with Christmas tree recycling in your county on the DNR website.

