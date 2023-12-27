Green Bay Police search for man missing from assisted living facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gerard R. Meunier.

Gerard, who responds to Gerry, left an assisted living facility at 335 Westplain Drive, sometime between 5 am and 7 am.

Gerry is non-verbal and will not likely respond when spoken to. He is a 53-year-old white man. He was last seen wearing a dark coat and may still be wearing pajamas underneath.

If you see Gerry please contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

