Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl has died at the age of 88

FILE -- In this March 28, 2007 file photo, Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks questions during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)(CALEB JONES | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN- Former U.S. Senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl has died at age 88, according to the Herb Kohl Foundation.

He ran for Senate in 1988 and served for 24 years.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” said Joanne Anton, the director of Giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies. “Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Kohl bought the Milwaukee Bucks in 1985, promising the team would never leave.

He sold them in 2014 and donated $100 million to help in building a new arena for the community.

In 1970, Herb became president of Kohl’s Corp., which eventually expanded to 50 supermarkets and several department stores.

Kohl grew up in the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee and after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, earning an MBA from Harvard and joining the Army Reserve.

