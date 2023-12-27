Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified in a homicide investigation that started Christmas Eve in Appleton.

Appleton Police said the victim of the homicide incident that took place in the 100 block of S. Walnut St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 has been identified as Elijah D. Dodson of Milwaukee. He was 22 years old.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Appleton Police didn’t release any other information. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. If you have information but would prefer not to call, you can report a tip or email at APDTips@appleton.org.

