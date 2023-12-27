Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West College Avenue early Sunday morning.(Jamal James)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been identified in a homicide investigation that started Christmas Eve in Appleton.

Appleton Police said the victim of the homicide incident that took place in the 100 block of S. Walnut St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 has been identified as Elijah D. Dodson of Milwaukee. He was 22 years old.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Appleton Police didn’t release any other information. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.  Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.  If you have information but would prefer not to call, you can report a tip or email at APDTips@appleton.org.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Crash in Manitowoc County
Two women, one man died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer

Latest News

A Toledo Police vehicle
Inmate overdose death at Menominee Tribal Detention Center under investigation
Gonzalez siblings
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday
Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings
Police lights
Green Bay Police find man missing from assisted living facility