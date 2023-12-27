3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Newly discovered species!

File photo
File photo(NASA | NASA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More evidence as to how little we know about our planet: In 2023, scientists described 153 new species, which were never before known to science!

In this segment, we see the list and we look back at their list from 2022.

Most importantly, we talk about why it is so important to learn all about these plants and animals before they are gone!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Crash in Manitowoc County
Two women, one man died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer

Latest News

SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot
December 27 Birthday Club
December 27 Birthday Club
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
A man has been identified in a homicide investigation that started Christmas Eve in Appleton.
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation