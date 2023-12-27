3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Newly discovered species!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More evidence as to how little we know about our planet: In 2023, scientists described 153 new species, which were never before known to science!

In this segment, we see the list and we look back at their list from 2022.

Most importantly, we talk about why it is so important to learn all about these plants and animals before they are gone!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.