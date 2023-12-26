Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
Maisee Chang
Green Bay police looking for missing person: Maisee Chang
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over the Panthers
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash

Latest News

FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Holiday...
Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs
Holiday leftovers? Tips for safe reheating
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
Woman Sleeping
Research links losing sleep to mental health concerns