Research links losing sleep to mental health concerns

The CDC says 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic or ongoing sleep disorders.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research shows losing sleep can negatively impact your mental health.

New research published in the journal ‘Psychological Bulletin’ took a closer look at data from more than five thousand people across five decades.

It’s timely, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 50-to-70 million Americans have chronic or ongoing sleep disorders.

During those studies, researchers interrupted participants sleeping for one or more nights by keeping them awake, waking them up periodically or making them get up earlier than usual.

Afterward researchers tested everyone for signs for anxiety, depression and general mood. Authors of the study said people reported fewer positive emotions like joy after losing sleep.

Signs of anxiety and depression also got worse, even in people without diagnosed mental health conditions.

Researchers said it took as little as staying up an hour or two later than normal for people to feel the negative impact.

The CDC said adults over 18-years-old need at least seven hours of rest each night, so as you’re making New Year’s Resolutions, you might want to add getting more rest to the list.

