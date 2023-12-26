Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot over half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot won was on Oct. 11 when a player in California won $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over the Panthers
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley
Maisee Chang
Green Bay police looking for missing person: Maisee Chang

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year