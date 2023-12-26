New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenage girl whom authorities once called “the largest drug dealer of fentanyl identified in the schools in Brown County” is facing additional charges.

Four new charges related to making, delivering, and possessing fentanyl were filed Tuesday against Maylia Sotelo.

Maylia Sotelo is also charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of an 18-year-old who was found slumped over in his bedroom last year.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of the 18-year-old victim said he arranged to buy Percocet from a teenage girl. The friend said she heard about “a bad batch” going around and suspected after her friend’s death that the victim “got laced.”

Police identified the teenage girl as Sotelo, who was already under investigation by the Brown County Drug Task Force. They arranged a drug purchase and then took her into custody.

Sotelo was 15 at the time. She’s now 16 years old as her case moves through the court system.

According to court records, Sotelo’s legal defense appealed to have her case moved to juvenile court and to have Sotelo moved to a juvenile facility. Those attempts were dismissed in court last Thursday.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

