MORE RAIN INTO TOMORROW IN THE FAR NORTH... AND WET SNOW ?

After some showers early this morning, we’re slowly drying things out. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Despite a southwest breeze, which normally warms us up, our temperatures will be steady, or slowly falling through the 40s. That cooler air is wrapping around a stubborn, swirling area of low pressure in the Corn Belt.

This persistent weathermaker will push another slug of moisture into the area late tonight and through tomorrow. However the rain, and perhaps wet snow, will only be in Door County and along the Upper Michigan border. Some slushy snow accumulation can’t be ruled out in these areas... Areas farther south will stay dry, with a decent amount of sunshine across the Fox Valley.

A few more showers may spin their way through the area tomorrow night and on Thursday. High temperatures will be at, or just above 40 degrees. The weekend looks colder though, with highs in 30s. It should be cold enough on Sunday for our next weathermaker to bring us light accumulating snow. However, these snow showers should be gone by the time folks go out to celebrate New Year’s Eve. As the ball drops at midnight, our temperatures will likely be in the upper-half of the 20s with a brisk north wind.

Check it out, we've reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They're now in our new First Alert Map Room

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S/SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. A bit cooler. TEMPS: Steady in the lower 40s

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Colder. A late rain-snow mix possible NORTHEAST. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to the SOUTH, with clouds NORTH... Rain or snow FAR NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Light accumulating snow. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Decreasing clouds. Wind weakens. HIGH: 32

