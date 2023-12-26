INTERVIEW: Salvation Army fundraising after Christmas

The bell ringers have gone silent, and the kettles' job is finished, but the fundraising continues for the Salvation Army chapters around our area.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bell ringers have gone silent, and the kettles’ job is finished, but the fundraising continues for the Salvation Army chapters around our area.

The holiday season is key to meeting fundraising goals and we are now in the home stretch before 2024 comes calling.

In the video above, we welcome in Renee Main, Director of Development for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
Maisee Chang
Green Bay police looking for missing person: Maisee Chang
Crash in Manitowoc County
Two women, one man died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible

Latest News

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
The bell ringers have gone silent, and the kettles' job is finished, but the fundraising...
INTERVIEW: Salvation Army fundraising after Christmas
Christmas is just days away
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The science of Christmas trees