MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash near the Village of Cleveland closed a portion of interstate 43 Monday.

All lanes closed at Fischer Creek Road just after 3 p.m. Lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies have not released any additional information.

