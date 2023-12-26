Holiday Wreath Program focusing on fire prevention during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year several fire departments throughout Northeast Wisconsin take part in the Holiday Wreath Program, which aims to raise awareness about preventing residential fires this time of year.

The goal is to fight fires, but also to prevent them; there are several ways the holiday season can increase the risk of a fire. You may be cooking more and for longer, meaning your oven, which is a heat source, is on longer.

Holiday decorations can pose a fire risk too; taking time to make sure there are no broken bulbs can help prevent a fire. You also maybe have more people in your home. It’s important to make sure everyone knows how to get out safely.

These added risks are why the Appleton Fire Department wanted to take action for awareness. Each holiday season the Appleton fire department stations hang a wreath. Each red bulb represents a house fire between Thanksgiving and January 1st.

“So far we have three, hopefully that stays at three,” said Alex Quintana, the Public Education Specialist at the Appleton Fire Department. “The highest we had in one year was 7 and that was in 2013. Our lowest was the first time we started the program and that was 2011. That was just one and we have not gotten back down to one since unfortunately.”

Fond du Lac fire department reports just one residential fire for their wreath program. Green Bay Metro fire has responded to six.

