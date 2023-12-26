Holiday leftovers? Tips for safe reheating

The USDA says you should never leave food out of the fridge more than two hours.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your holiday leftovers could make you sick if not stored properly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bacteria clostridium perfringens grows in cooked foods left at room temperature. The CDC said a few major symptoms of are vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps within six-to-24 hours after eating.

Most outbreaks happen during the holiday months with foods like turkey and roast beef.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said you should never leave food out of the fridge longer than two hours.

The department has some more tips to keep your family healthy moving into the new year.

The USDA said leftovers should be wrapped in airtight packing or storage containers to keep bacteria out and keep moisture in. According to the department, leftovers can be kept in the fridge for three-to-four days or frozen for three-to-four months while still keeping the flavor.

According to the USDA, leftovers should be reheated to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don’t have a thermometer, you can check that the food is hot and steaming.

