CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible

Experts say you should spend a gift card as soon as possible.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you want to return or exchange a gift you received during the holidays, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said you shouldn’t wait.

The BBB said many retailers have time limits on returns and you might not know when the product was purchased. If something was ordered online, you’ll want to know who pays for shipping and if there is a restocking fee.

If you received a gift card, experts urge you to spend it as soon as possible.

The cards can have time limits on when they can be used and using them sooner can prevent a potential scammer from draining the money off the card.

“One you activate them try and use them up because if you activate a gift card and that money is just stored out there... if a scammer wrote down some of those numbers on that gift card earlier... they’re checking them out and they’re going to swipe that money,” Wisconsin Better Business Bureau President Jim Temmer said.

Action 2 News has more information on how gift cards can be drained and how to avoid scams.

You can find articles here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
Maisee Chang
Green Bay police looking for missing person: Maisee Chang
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over the Panthers
Fatal crash
Authorities release name of woman killed in Marathon County crash

Latest News

Body pulled from lake
Body pulled from Lulu Lake
Crash in Manitowoc County
I-43 reopens after crash
Experts say you should spend a gift card as soon as possible.
Spend gift cards as soon as possible
The CDC says 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic or ongoing sleep disorders.
Losing sleep negatively impacts mental health