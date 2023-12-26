Community Blood Center’s 6th Annual Holiday Blood Drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The need for blood donations never takes a holiday. That’s why the Community Blood Center in Appleton held a blood drive on Tuesday.

It’s the sixth year of the event held this time at Poplar Hall on RiverHeath Way. Officials say the holiday season is a challenging time to collect donations because people’s schedules become so hectic.

“It’s fantastic. We have a huge, dedicated staff here and donors that come down, and it makes us feel really good. And our local patients can appreciate it, too,” said Tricia Voskuil, Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations, at Community Blood Center.

Today donors got a Community Blood Center t-shirt and entry into an Xbox console raffle. If you wore an ugly Christmas sweater, you got an additional entry into the Xbox drawing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.