A BIT MORE SUN WEDNESDAY... MORE RAIN AT NIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening, but we should see some clearing take shape after midnight. Temperatures will hold nearly steady under the clouds and then drop quickly with any clearing. Lows should bottom out around 30° which is still milder than our typical late-December high temperature. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with more in the way of sunny skies south and some cloud cover hanging on north. Highs should get back to near 40 degrees.

The slow-moving weathermaker responsible for this recent mild, wet weather will push another slug of moisture into the area late Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain showers will be most widespread Thursday morning, and there may be a touch of wet snow or sleet mixing in for a time. High temperatures will be at, or just above 40 degrees... so this will be mostly a rain event. Any showers will push south of the area Thursday evening and skies will begin clearing out for Friday.

The weekend looks colder, with highs in 30s. It should be cold enough on Sunday for our next weathermaker to bring us light accumulating snow. However, these snow showers should be gone by the time folks go out to celebrate New Year’s Eve. As the ball drops at midnight, our temperatures will likely be in the upper-half of the 20s with a brisk north wind. Highs may be limited to near 30° on New Year’s Day but it appears our above-average temperature streak will continue into January.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy evening, some clearing late. Colder. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to the SOUTH, with more clouds NORTH. Late rain-snow developing. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild with less wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Light accumulating snow early. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Decreasing clouds. Wind weakens. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.