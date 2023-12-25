WATCH: Action 2 News interviewed Santa to hear how he prepared for Christmas Eve

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH POLE (WBAY) - Earlier this month, Action 2 News traveled to the North Pole for an exclusive interview with Santa.

Holly Brantley got a chance to ask him how he’s preparing to fly across the world delivering presents all over the world.

One thing Santa told us was that he’s surprised no kids leave him cheese curds; however, he says he enjoys the cookies and cocoa as it helps keep him going all night on Christmas Eve!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

