RAINY & MILD TONIGHT, GRADUAL COOLING TUESDAY

Santa brought us record warmth again for Christmas and we’re going to stay very mild tonight and Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight should hold well into the 40s. An area of rain will move from south to north overnight and gradually push to our north by mid morning Tuesday. Totals from 1/4″ to 3/4″ are possible.

Rain Potential Through Tuesday (WBAY)

Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday will occur during the morning hours. Temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 40s or 30s by early evening. Some spotty showers could linger during the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WBAY)

Variably cloudy skies and seasonably mild air should stick around for the rest of the work week. Think highs in the 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s.

The next weather maker of interest may be a clipper system on Sunday. A little light snow could fall with that as it zips on through.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E 10-20 G25 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Very mild with areas of rain. Breezy at times. LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Falling temperatures. HIGH: 49↓ LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray shower or flake? HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A little cooler. Late flakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Gradual clearing. HIGH: 34

