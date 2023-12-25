Protect against respiratory illness this holiday season

The CDC says there's an urgent need to get more people vaccinated
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season.

Experts said there’s an urgent need to get more people vaccinated. As more people gather for Christmas and New Year’s, there are rising hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The latest data from the CDC reported nearly eight people for every 100 thousand ended up hospitalized for COVID the week ending on Dec. 16. That same week, three people for every 100 thousand ended up hospitalized for flu.

This, as AAA said more than seven million Americans are flying to visit friends and family.

As we first told you, the CDC said a COVID variant is perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity. It’s called subvariant JN.1. The CDC said it’s causing about 20% of new COVID infections across the country. In fact, it’s the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

In its latest update, the CDC wrote, “If these trends continue, the situation at the end of this month could again strain emergency departments and hospitals. Strain on the healthcare system could mean that patients with other serious health conditions may face delays in receiving care.”

You can always wash your hands, especially while cooking holiday meals for others and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.

For help finding COVID-19 and flu vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.

