A MERRY & MILD CHRISTMAS WITH RECORD WARMTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After seeing record warmth on Christmas Eve across northeast Wisconsin, it’s going to be another historical holiday. Christmas record high temperatures in the lower 50s are likely, with highs in the 40s in the Northwoods and along Lake Michigan.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast again. You may notice some fog in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore, but it won’t be as thick, nor as widespread as the past couple days. Scattered showers will be possible, especially from Green Bay and to the southwest. There’s a better chance of more widespread, steady rain arriving later tonight. Through Tuesday morning most folks will see one-quarter to a half an inch of rain.

As this slow moving storm system wobbles away, look for cooler weather for the rest of the week. However, highs in the 40s is still well above average for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be dropping back into the 30s next weekend. It will likely be cold enough for a chance of snow showers on New Year’s Eve.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE/SW 10-15+ MPH

CHRISTMAS DAY: Plenty of clouds. A few showers SOUTHWEST. Record warmth again. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Overcast again. Rain develops. A brisk east wind late. LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with clouds FAR NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A gradual clearing. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over the Panthers
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments

Latest News

First Alert Weather
RECORD WARMTH CONTINUES ON CHRISTMAS DAY
Record warmth continues into Christmas Day
Record warmth continues into Christmas Day
WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 12.24.23
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES AS WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG LINGERS