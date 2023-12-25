A MERRY & MILD CHRISTMAS WITH RECORD WARMTH

After seeing record warmth on Christmas Eve across northeast Wisconsin, it’s going to be another historical holiday. Christmas record high temperatures in the lower 50s are likely, with highs in the 40s in the Northwoods and along Lake Michigan.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast again. You may notice some fog in the Northwoods and along the lakeshore, but it won’t be as thick, nor as widespread as the past couple days. Scattered showers will be possible, especially from Green Bay and to the southwest. There’s a better chance of more widespread, steady rain arriving later tonight. Through Tuesday morning most folks will see one-quarter to a half an inch of rain.

As this slow moving storm system wobbles away, look for cooler weather for the rest of the week. However, highs in the 40s is still well above average for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be dropping back into the 30s next weekend. It will likely be cold enough for a chance of snow showers on New Year’s Eve.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE/SW 10-15+ MPH

CHRISTMAS DAY: Plenty of clouds. A few showers SOUTHWEST. Record warmth again. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Overcast again. Rain develops. A brisk east wind late. LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with clouds FAR NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A gradual clearing. HIGH: 34

