Law enforcement agencies urge you to drive sober or get pulled over

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement agencies are working to protect your family on the roads right now as part of a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“It just gives you more frequency out there so that you have more people with more eyes,” Lt. William Anthes with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is one agency increasing patrols during the holiday season. Lt. Anthes said people crashed because of alcohol 470 times last holiday season. Those crashes killed five people and hurt nearly 200 others.

The campaign runs through New Year’s Day as some people drink during seasonal parties.

“I think the holidays are important because people are back in their home communities. They’re spending time with friends and family and they want it to be memorable and they want it to be safe,” Anthes told Action 2 News.

As we first reported, a community is in mourning after four young people died from a crash in Waupaca County. The suspect appeared in court and was charged with several counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license causing death.

“That’s not really that far away from the Fox Cities,” Anthes said. “I think the community is probably getting fed up with people who aren’t taking this seriously.”

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, saying if you blow a .08 or above, it could cost you thousands of dollars when you factor in fines, court costs, attorney fees and higher insurance rates. taking a rideshare or a taxi is a lot cheaper than an OWI.

“There’s Lyft. There’s Uber. There’s the Tavern League that provides a ride share program so there’s all kinds of options. There’s really no valid excuse to get behind the wheel when you’re impaired,” Anthes explained.

If you think you see someone driving under the influence, pull over to a safe location, call law enforcement and tell as much as possible about the vehicle.

