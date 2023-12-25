Green Bay police looking for missing person: Maisee Chang

Maisee Chang
Maisee Chang(Green Bay Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say 36-year-old Maisee Chang is being reported as missing by her family.

Authorities say she was last seen Thursday, December 21. Action 2 News reached out to authorities to see where she is missing from, but officials are not releasing any other information at this time.

We will first alert you to any updates as we find out more.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department’s non-emergency number, 920-391-7450.

