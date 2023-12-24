RECORD WARMTH CONTINUES ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Record setting temperatures have been set in Green Bay (52°), Oshkosh (54°), and Wausau (44°) on this Christmas Eve. Final values will come in by evening. Unseasonably mild air will continue on Christmas Day and more records may be established. Cooler air won’t return until the middle to end of the coming week.

Areas of dense fog will continue tonight and into Christmas Day too, especially across the Northwoods and near Lake Michigan. Visibility at times could be less than 1/2 mile. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s... some 30° above the normal low of 15°.

Some early day rain showers may be present on Christmas Day, but odds of rain will ramp up for all of us during the afternoon and evening. The 2nd half of the day looks wetter overall. Highs should range from the upper 40s to lower 50s and new record highs may occur. There may also be a few record high LOW temperatures set too. Winds from the ESE will be breezy at times. It’ll be cloudy all day long.

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s stick around.

We’ll start to cool down to around 40° on Wednesday and there may be some lingering rain or snow showers in the region. Some flakes could hang around into Thursday too but there are no signs of any significant snow.

Cooler highs in the 30s are on track for Friday and next weekend. Some light snow or flurries could occur next Saturday or Sunday.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. Areas of fog. Breezy at times. LOW: 46

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with areas of fog. Rain develops. Record highs. HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy & mild. Scattered showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes? HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or flurries. HIGH: 33

