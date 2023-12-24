Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBAY) - After a tough loss last Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, the Green Bay Packers are coming home with a win on the road against the Carolina Panthers 33-30.

The Packers’ first drive of the game led them to a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back A.J. Dillon. He returns following a broken thumb injury he suffered during the team’s loss to the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium on December 11.

Panthers get on the board thanks to a 52-yard field goal by Eddie Pineiro.

Next Packers drive, running back Aaron Jones sets up the Packers in a great position into Panthers territory with a 39-yard run.

At the end of the first quarter, the Packers lead the Panthers 7-3.

First play of the second quarter, quarterback Jordan Love takes it in for the one-yard touchdown. The extra point is no good. The Packers lead 13-3.

On the reverse, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Matsette rushes the ball 20 yards for the Panthers touchdown. The Packers are still in the lead 13-10 with 10 minutes left in the first half. This was the Panthers’ first touchdown since December 3rd when they lost 21-18 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After missing the extra point earlier in the game, kicker Anders Carlson redeems himself by making a 53-yard field goal to extend the Packers’ lead by the score of 16-10.

The Packers’ defense gets a big stop on 4th and 2 on the Green Bay 38 thanks to Luke Van Ness and Jaire Alexander. The Packers offense takes over with four minutes to go in the first half.

With less than a minute to go, Love connects with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a 21-yard passing touchdown. The Packers head into halftime with a 23-10 lead over the Panthers. Wicks did not come out of the locker room, after being ruled out with a chest injury.

In the second half, the Panthers’ first drive results in a four-yard rushing touchdown by running back Chuba Hubbard. The extra point is no good and the Packers remain in the lead 23-16 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Next Packers drive, Love passes to wide receiver Romeo Doubs who takes it 25 yards into Carolina territory before fumbling it. Tight end Josiah Deguara recovers it keeping the drive alive.

It’s still Packers ball to begin the fourth quarter, and Love finds Doubs for a five-yard passing touchdown. Green Bay now leads 30-16.

The Carolina Panthers made a comeback in the fourth quarter after quarterback Bryce Young found wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. for an 11-yard passing touchdown. The Packers are still in the lead 30-22 with seven minutes left in the game.

On the next Panthers drive, Young takes his team down the field and finds Chark Jr. for another touchdown, this time from 10 yards out. Carolina goes for two to tie the game and they get the conversion. The game is tied at 30. This is the most points the Panthers have scored all season. Their previous high was 27 when they lost on the road to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 37-27.

Green Bay’s final drive of the game ended in a field goal made by Carlson from 32 yards out to take the lead 33-30.

Love finished the game 17/28, 219 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Packers will take on NFC North rival the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, December 31, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

