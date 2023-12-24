FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES AS WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG LINGERS

It’s another foggy morning for all of northeast Wisconsin! Because of the dense fog and people still traveling for the holiday, SUNDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! All of northeast Wisconsin is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM Sunday morning due to visibility likely being less than or at 1/4 of a mile. Slow down, give yourself extra time, and turn on your low beam headlights. The fog is expected to dissipate by late morning for most areas from Green Bay down to the Fox Valley, but the lakeshore and Northwoods will still see fog linger over the horizon.

Sunday will be a very warm day with highs around 50 degrees which will tie the all time record for Green Bay at least. The record high for Green Bay on December 24th is 50-degrees which was set in 1889! Many areas will either tie or break the record. Overcast skies will continue all day into nightfall then the rain arrives on Monday afternoon.

By the holiday, a strong occluded system will form over Iowa creating our first chance of widespread rain in the afternoon. The morning hours will be overcast and warm, but by mid to late afternoon showers will move in from the south to the north. By nightfall, everyone will see a chance for widespread showers. The rain will calm down Tuesday morning, but more scattered showers are possible in the afternoon. Same goes for Wednesday and Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Early dense fog, overcast and record breaking highs. HIGH: 50

TONIGHT: Overcast and very mild, patchy fog. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Overcast, early fog possible. Afternoon and evening showers likely. HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Overcast, scattered showers possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooling down. Chance of showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, early wintry mix possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. HIGH: 33

