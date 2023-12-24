Countdown to Christmas: Fraser’s journey home

OCONTO CO., Wis. (WBAY) - On tonight’s Countdown to Christmas, Emily Beier recounts the journey of a stuffed toy puppy, left on an Oconto County farm last Christmas.

Megan Yeska, the owner of Whispering Pines Farm in Oconto County, found the stuffed puppy, whom she nicknamed Fraser, this October and documented his journeys around the farm, as part of a quest to find his owners.

Eventually, Megan learned that Fraser was actually called Buck, and so he made his way back home to his family. But Megan missed the fun that Fraser brought to Whispering Pines.

This year, when Santa visited the tree farm, he knew exactly what to bring.

And now, Whispering Pines has a stuffed toy mascot again.

Fraser, the Christmas tree farm puppy.

