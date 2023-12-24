Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - In tonight’s Countdown to Christmas, Holly Brantley takes us to St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna to see the crystal and glass ornament collection of one resident that now adorns several trees in the building.

97-year-old Emma Potter received her first glass ornament decades ago from her daughter Betty and fell in love with it.

Now, over 400 of them are on display around St. Paul Elder Services, filling the halls with Emma’s cherished holiday memories,

Her family helps decorate all the trees, and can’t imagine Emma spending the holidays without the ornaments.

And, of course, they helped provide some of them. It became a tradition to make sure Emma’s ornament collection grew by at least one every Christmas.

