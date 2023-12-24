The Boy’s & Girl’s Club hosts its seasonal Bring Your Own 5 for the youth!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The seasonal “Bring Your Own 5″ went down at the Boy’s & Girl’s Club on University Avenue over the weekend.

The group from Bring Your Own 5 comes together for a group photo. (Jamal James)

This event is a way for law enforcement to connect with the youth throughout the community. This originally started about a decade ago as a response to the outcry from communities around the nation about police brutality. They were later reinstated due to a response from the community and a prominent figurehead, Pastor L.C. Green. Pastor Green was Sharon Harper’s Pastor. After a few conversations with Green Bay Police Chief, Tom Molitor, the idea for the Bring Your Own 5 was a great idea.

10 years later, it has been one year since Pastor Green passed and now they play in his memory. This event is offered indoors every Winter and Spring break, and outdoors every Summer for 8 weeks after the 4th of July.

