Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight

Appleton police squad car
Appleton police squad car (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating a homicide overnight at the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

According to the news release, officials responded to a report of gunshots around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 22-year-old male victim that had been shot.  Officers on scene rendered medical aid.  The male was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, however, died due to the injuries he sustained. 

Investigators are in the process of conducting interviews and gathering evidence in this investigation.  At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

If you have information related to this incident, please contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540. If you have information but would prefer not to call, please consider visiting our website to report a tip or email us at APDTips@appleton.org.

Appleton Police say they will not be available for any additional comments at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled for next week
Percy Myrick
Green Bay man accused of slamming autistic son repeatedly into ground

Latest News

A Sri Lankan family takes photographs standing near an enormous artificial Christmas tree as...
How Christmas is celebrated around the world
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley
Countdown to Christmas: Fraser’s journey home
Countdown to Christmas: Fraser’s journey home
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments