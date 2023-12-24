Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating a homicide overnight at the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

According to the news release, officials responded to a report of gunshots around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 22-year-old male victim that had been shot. Officers on scene rendered medical aid. The male was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, however, died due to the injuries he sustained.

Investigators are in the process of conducting interviews and gathering evidence in this investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

If you have information related to this incident, please contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540. If you have information but would prefer not to call, please consider visiting our website to report a tip or email us at APDTips@appleton.org.

Appleton Police say they will not be available for any additional comments at this time.

