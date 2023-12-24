1 dead after car crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley

School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - 1 person is dead after a crash on Hwy 29 WB at Highway 49 near Hatley in Marathon County Saturday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says at 8:40 p.m. a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling west on Highway 29 when it hit a parked 2004 GMC W4500 straight truck. The straight truck was parked on the shoulder of the westbound lanes, and appeared to be disabled prior to the crash. The straight truck was also unoccupied.

The 40-year-old female driver of the GMC Envoy, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene. She hasn’t been identified yet pending family notification.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigation the crash. Hwy 29 was closed for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated.

Assisting agencies included Hatley Fire Department and EMS, Birnamwood Fire Department, Riverside EMS, Shawano County Sherriff’s Office, Marathon County Sherriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled for next week
Percy Myrick
Green Bay man accused of slamming autistic son repeatedly into ground

Latest News

Appleton police squad car
Appleton Police investigating homicide overnight
A Sri Lankan family takes photographs standing near an enormous artificial Christmas tree as...
How Christmas is celebrated around the world
Countdown to Christmas: Fraser’s journey home
Countdown to Christmas: Fraser’s journey home
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments
Countdown to Christmas: A cherished collection of crystal and glass Christmas ornaments