Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled for next week
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
File photo: Child with RSV using breathing mask
DHS reports season’s first child death from RSV in Wisconsin
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Latest News

One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire, days before Christmas
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire, days befor Christmas
A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops
A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops