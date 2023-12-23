Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them celebrate Christmas. (Source: WCBS)
By Alice Gainer, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The Salvation Army is working overtime to help those in need this holiday season.

Rows and rows of toys were given out at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center this week.

Parents and children were able to pick out gifts and have them wrapped.

“With the high costs of bills, this is a way to alleviate some of the weight off the parents and put some joy into the hearts of children,” said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

The team said about 300 to 400 people attended.

“It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas,” said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

And what’s Christmas without food?

The Bronx Catholic Charities distributed fresh produce and meats.

A steady crowd of about 250 people attended.

These were just a few of the examples of New York residents helping each other during this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Funeral services for Waupaca County crash victims scheduled for next week
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
File photo: Child with RSV using breathing mask
DHS reports season’s first child death from RSV in Wisconsin
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) react after a...
Bucks beat the Knicks again in a one-sided series, with the teams set to meet again on Christmas