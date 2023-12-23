One person injured after fire in Green Bay industrial complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in an industrial complex’s conveyor system on the night of Dec. 22.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews responded to 600 Liberty St. and found smoke in the parking lot. Employees told crews that the fire was still active inside. The fire was in and around a conveyor system and reached a hopper, creating additional hot spots.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. No firefighters were injured, but an employee suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the loss at $10,000.

