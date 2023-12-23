One person injured after fire in Green Bay industrial complex

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in an industrial complex’s conveyor system on the night of Dec. 22.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews responded to 600 Liberty St. and found smoke in the parking lot. Employees told crews that the fire was still active inside. The fire was in and around a conveyor system and reached a hopper, creating additional hot spots.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. No firefighters were injured, but an employee suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the loss at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store
Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac
‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

Latest News

Christmas gifts
Ho-Ho-Hold on! Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a critically...
UPDATE: Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe near Brown County
Neenah man accused of stabbing brother 18 times
Neenah man accused of stabbing brother 18 times
Neenah man accused of stabbing brother 18 times
Neenah man accused of stabbing brother 18 times