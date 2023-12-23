No. 6 Marquette returns to form, pounds Georgetown 81-51

Marquette's Tyler Kolek drives by Georgetown's Rowan Brumbaugh during the first half of an...
Marquette's Tyler Kolek drives by Georgetown's Rowan Brumbaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin scored 20 points and No. 6 Marquette beat cold-shooting Georgetown 81-51 on Friday, bouncing back from a loss in its Big East opener.

Marquette (10-3, 1-1) won its 18th straight home game, returning to form three nights after a 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles have won 19 consecutive Big East home contests.

Tyler Kolek had 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro also scored 13 points.

Jayden Epps scored 14 points and Dontrez Styles had 12 for Georgetown (7-6, 0-2). The Hoyas committed 19 turnovers and shot 32.8% (20 of 61) overall, including a 5-for-25 performance from 3-point range.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store
Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac
‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

Latest News

Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) dunks as Chicago State's Tehshaundre Cole, left, watches during the...
AJ Storr leads No. 24 Wisconsin past Chicago State; Badgers point guard Hepburn hurt
Green Bay Phoenix Basketball
Phoenix WBB blitz Parkside 94-55
Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth after win number 800 of his 36 year career.
Phoenix women’s coach Borseth celebrates 800th win
Green Bay Phoenix Basketball
Reynolds’ 31, Jones’ game-winner lead Green Bay past UIC, 70-68