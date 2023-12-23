No. 6 Marquette returns to form, pounds Georgetown 81-51

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin scored 20 points and No. 6 Marquette beat cold-shooting Georgetown 81-51 on Friday, bouncing back from a loss in its Big East opener.

Marquette (10-3, 1-1) won its 18th straight home game, returning to form three nights after a 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles have won 19 consecutive Big East home contests.

Tyler Kolek had 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro also scored 13 points.

Jayden Epps scored 14 points and Dontrez Styles had 12 for Georgetown (7-6, 0-2). The Hoyas committed 19 turnovers and shot 32.8% (20 of 61) overall, including a 5-for-25 performance from 3-point range.

