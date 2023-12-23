‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store
Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac
‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

Latest News

A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”
Countdown to Christmas: Countless Christmas candles in a Kiel collection
Countdown to Christmas: Countless Christmas candles in a Kiel collection