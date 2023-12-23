FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG IMPACTING HOLIDAY TRAVEL

It’s a First Alert Weather Day because widespread dense fog is expected to impact holiday peak travel Saturday morning. Visibility will be 1/4 mile or less for most of northeast Wisconsin which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for ALL of northeast Wisconsin until 10 AM Saturday morning. It’s not only our area dealing with the dense fog, but numerous states are dealing with the fog like Minnesota and Illinois. Slow down and turn on your low beam headlights as you travel!

Looking at the rest of the weekend, overcast skies and very mild temperatures are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be warm enough on Sunday where records could be broken. The record high for Green Bay is 50 degrees on Sunday and that record goes back to 1889 and it could be matched or broken.

By Christmas, a strong mature system is expected to impact numerous states including Wisconsin. Widespread showers are likely to form late morning into afternoon on Christmas and continue through Tuesday. Once the system passes over Wisconsin on Wednesday, temperatures will fall back down to the 30s and 40s then by nightfall we could see wintry mix and wet snow. Accumulation looks to be minimal as the ground will be too warm. Our next chance of sunshine could come by next Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and very mild, widespread dense fog. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog threat. LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Cloudy and near record breaking highs, early fog possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Overcast, scattered showers likely. HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Overcast, more chances of rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Overcast, chances of rain AND snow especially at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and falling back to normal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 34

