DENSE FOG INTO SUNDAY, RECORD WARM CHRISTMAS POSSIBLE

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight and Sunday morning for dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile. If you will be traveling be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Dense Fog Tonight (WBAY)

Sunday is shaping up to be pretty quiet and mild overall aside from the morning fog issues. Visibility should improve heading into the 2nd part of the day. Highs from the mid 40s to low 50s are expected and there could be some new record highs established. A few stray showers are possible but most of the day is going to be on the dry side.

Mild 40s can be expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances appear to be on the lower side through Monday morning, but they’ll ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours on Christmas Day. Highs in the 40s and 50s may support more record highs in the region.

Christmas Warmth (WBAY)

Another mild day with highs in the 40s is expected on Tuesday. Scattered rain showers remain possible. Total rain between Sunday and midweek may be in the 1/2″ to 1″+ range across the region.

Rain Potential (WBAY)

Cooler air returns on Wednesday with highs only near 40°. Scattered rain and snow showers could develop.

Much more seasonable air settles back in Thursday, continuing into the coming weekend. Highs fall back into the lower 30s and upper 20s with lows in the 20s and teens. Some light snow could fall Thursday but it doesn’t look like too much at this time. Dry conditions are likely for Friday and next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE 1-6 MPH

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog. Cloudy & mild. LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Dense morning fog. Cloudy & mild. Record highs possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 45

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy & mild. Afternoon & evening rain. Record highs possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy & mild. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Chance of rain & snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery & cool. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 31

