Countdown to Christmas: Countless Christmas candles in a Kiel collection
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Inside Maryann Richter’s home in Kiel is a wondrous display of her candle collection that’s more than 60 years in the making.

She has everything from Santas to carolers to a full-on Christmas village, all in candle form! She says they took four days to set up this year.

Maryann doesn’t know how much she’s spent on candles over the years, but she recently started to date them. She says her collection is around 2,000 candles thanks to gifts from family and friends, and her own treasure hunting at thrift stores

“One year I was in the newspaper with my candles,” recalls Maryann. “And I was gone one day and somebody showed up at my house with a whole box of candles. I wasn’t home. My husband took them. I have no idea who the lady was. I couldn’t thank her. She just dropped them off. Very very old ones.”

