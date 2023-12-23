Brutus the Mini Pig helps The Salvation Army bring in donations

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army in Oshkosh will partner with Jancee Doemel and Brutus the Mini Pig to help bring in donations for the last day of the Red Kettle event.

Brutus the Mini Pig is ready to help the Salvation Army get ready for their last day of the Red Kettle. (Jamal James)

The familiar red bucket you see outside of the grocery store, along with that little ringing bell is about to make a surprise guest appearance at the Oshkosh Fleet Farm Saturday afternoon. That surprise guest being Brutus the Mini Pig! Brutus is a therapy pig that does all kinds of tricks and helps people get more comfortable with the farm animal. Shoppers will be able to get up close and personal with him to brighten up their day. He will also help with receiving donations too!

Saturday is the last day of the Red Kettle event. Donations received will be doubled up to a certain amount. You can find Brutus and the Salvation Army outside of the Fleet Farm in Oshkosh between 2pm to 4pm.

