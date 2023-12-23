AREAS OF DENSE FOG INTO SATURDAY MORNING

Widespread fog will continue overnight and it will be locally dense through Saturday morning, with visibility less than one-quarter of a mile. We’ll be in a First Alert Weather Day because of the travel hazards posed by the widespread fog. Folks with travel plans early in the long holiday weekend should allow for extra travel time and be sure to use low-beam headlights.

Otherwise, it’s going to be murky, but merry and mild this weekend. Despite the cloudy skies, our highs will be rising to near 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That’s mild enough to tie, or break our daily record high temperatures.

The warmer weather comes with a trade-off... widespread rain showers are expected to arrive late Christmas Eve. They’ll continue Christmas Day and on Tuesday as well. Temperatures will trend cooler by the middle of next week. Rain wraps up Wednesday and might even mix with some wet snow. Highs by the end of next week will be in the lower half of the 30s, which is still about 5° above average for late-December.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE 1-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Light evening showers. Areas of fog... becoming locally dense. LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Thick fog, especially early. Cloudy, with mist or drizzle. HIGH: 44 LOW: 40

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy, but mild. Record warmth possible. Showers develop late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 45

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Record warmth possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler, and breezy. More scattered showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lingering showers. Wet flakes or a mix NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Broken clouds and blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 33

