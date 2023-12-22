At Wausau East High School, the best way to spread holiday glee is sweaters and makeup for all to see

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spreading holiday spirit is a full-time job for Santa and his elves, but they have some help at Wausau East High School. Athletics Secretary Elissa Steinke finds the best way to spread holiday glee is sweaters and makeup for all to see.

From toe to tree, jingle to jangle, there is no missing Steinke. Students and staff constantly approach her throughout the day.

“I can’t get over your outfits, they’re so good,” said one student.

“Oh, thanks,” Steinke responded.

On Friday, Wausau East had a school-wide ugly sweater dress-up theme.

“So, I wanted to really go ugly sweater-ish,” Steinke described her outfit. “But also one of my fan-favorite makeup looks is my Grinch look. So, this sweater kind of ties into Max stealing some lights, the Grinch stealing the ornament.”

However, this is not a one-day dress-up for Steinke. She does it all December long. Before we explain that, like many characteristics of any person’s personality, her affinity for elf culture began in her childhood.

“I’ve always loved Christmas; it has always been like, a favorite holiday. When I was a kid, 2 a.m., I was downstairs waiting to see what Santa brought. My parents would hate that I would come running in at 2 a.m. and say, ‘Santa came! Santa came! Santa came!’”

She says her siblings were also not amused with the wake-up call, but it became such a part of the tradition that they still do it to this day.

“We still go to my mom’s house at 2 a.m. and there are stockings waiting for us,” she said. “My parents, my grandmother are all sitting out waiting.”

That brings us to 2018. The office staff at Wausau East wanted to spread cheer throughout the school.

Elissa Steinke dresses in head to toe holiday fun every day during the month of December to spread cheer at Wausau East High School. It started in 2018 when the office staff wanted to carol around school, and it just stuck. (Elissa Steinke)

“We wanted to dress up and go singing through the halls on the last day of school before Christmas. The office ladies, we all did reindeer, every one of us was a different reindeer. Dr. Peck was Santa. Our admin. team, Off. Stetzer, my husband, Mr. Steinke dressed up as elves. We walked through the halls singing Jingle Bells, and it was so much fun.”

She donned deer makeup and it stuck. Her mother-in-law got her another holiday sweater and she put on the matching makeup.

“There’d be a little stocking on my eye or something. It wasn’t anything like it is today.”

Her mom, though, is her biggest sweater supporter.

“My mother just kind of started getting me more sweaters and then before I knew it, I had a tote full of sweaters full of skirts full of headwear. And so I was like, I now have an outfit for every single day in the month of December.”

She begins planning each outfit as soon as Thanksgiving is over.

“I have my husband bring my giant tote up from our basement and then I’ll lay them all out on my bed and then I’ll start with what’s a more-boring sweater and just kind of make it build throughout the month. So then, I’ll start laying it out and I’ll have my weeks in stacks in my room so that I can go through and I’ll just take like okay, ‘this is Mondays here we go, and then the next one will be Tuesday.’”

While she does it because she loves the season, the real reason is because of what the season represents.

“I love Christmas because it’s all about giving and I think, like, the greatest gift you can give somebody is a smile.”

The tradition began at Wausau East in 2018

The pitter-patter of people peeking is a constant.

“I’ve got staff that come down in the morning to see what I’m wearing to see what I’ve got on my face, students will come down throughout the day.”

“The narwhal was my favorite one,” Physical Education Teacher Ken Smith said as he came in to see what she had on.

“No, it’s Cindy Lou Who,” a student responded.

“Everyone can have their own favorite,” Steinke countered.

“That’s right!” Smith exclaimed with a smile.

“When people see me walking down the hall in some crazy outfit or fun makeup, big headwear they immediately start smiling,” Steinke said.

She wakes up at 3:30 a.m. to make sure she has enough time to complete the look and get her kids up and ready for school.

“I operate on five to six hours of sleep a night. But it’s one month out of the year, and if I can get the smiles it’s worth it.”

As students and staff head into the holiday break, her message is this:

“Grow like the Grinch, sing like Buddy, shine like Rudolph, and give like Santa.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.