WATCH: “Bring Jorge home”, the Gonzalez family’s plea to government officials after a deadly car crash

"Bring Jorge Home", the Gonzalez family's plea to government officials after a deadly car crash
"Bring Jorge Home", the Gonzalez family's plea to government officials after a deadly car crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a video from the family, Kurt Schilling, Paulina Gonzalez, and the Gonzalez family and friends have one request of the Wisconsin state government: “Bring Jorge home.”

"Bring Jorge Home", the Gonzalez family's plea to government officials after a deadly car crash

After Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez were killed by a drunk driver going the wrong way on Highway 10, they have been working to get Paulina’s remaining child, Jorge, approved for a visa to attend the funeral.

However, the visa application was denied, leaving Jorge stuck in Ecuador, and four other family members awaiting expedited green card approval.

The family’s message to elected officials is simple: help Jorge get home so he and his mother can grieve together, with the funeral only a week away.

The family tells Action 2 News that they are also seeking an immigration lawyer to help navigate the bureaucracy.

If you’d like to help the Gonzalez family, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Daniel Gonzalez received a “hero’s walk” as his body was transported for organ donation.
Hero’s Walk held for Waupaca County crash victim who will donate organs
Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit...
Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash
Sheboygan Fire
Sheboygan Falls woman describes surviving ‘horrifying’ domestic attack

Latest News

"Bring Jorge Home", the Gonzalez family's plea to government officials after a deadly car crash
"Bring Jorge Home", the Gonzalez family's plea to government officials after a deadly car crash
Small Towns: Shawano home filled with famous dolls
Small Towns: Shawano home filled with famous dolls
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house