Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Passing Zone on Highway 42 where two cars collided head-on. Two people were taken to...
Head-on crash on Highway 42 sends two to hospitals
Christopher Turner was charged with drug crimes in Outagamie County
Fox Valley furniture store owner charged with selling fentanyl at store
Police want to identify a man who they say exposed himself to a child at a store in Neenah
Neenah police looking for man who exposed himself to child
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Green Bay man accused of killing person during struggle in his house
Social media poster to find a kidney for Greyson Neubauer of Fond du Lac
‘I couldn’t imagine our lives without him’: Fond du Lac mother searching for kidney for 4-year-old son

Latest News

‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps, orders new ones in big win for Democrats
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
WPS pulls sponsorship of National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees over Satanic Temple tree