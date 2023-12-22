Small Towns: Shawano home filled with famous dolls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last 43 years, a Shawano woman has amassed the largest collection of Raggedy Ann dolls in the Upper Midwest.

This week in Small Towns, we visit her home, filled to the brim with redheads.

You would think Lorna Marquardt’s love affair with Raggedy Ann began when she was a child. But it wasn’t until 1980 when she learned her mom never had a doll growing up.

“Senior center and I found the Raggedy doll and she had a bright colored dress, she had a heart that said I love you, she had the right color hair, so I thought this is perfect and I wrote her a little poem, ‘peek under my dress and you will see a special message to you from me, you’re never too old for a dolly they say, so I’m coming to you on your 60th birthday,’ and that’s what started it all,” says Lorna.

In the months that followed, Lorna found a few Raggedy dolls at flea markets and rummage sales, which she bought and placed in a rocking chair. Then one day, a friend gave her a book detailing Raggedy Ann’s history dating back to 1915, and the doll’s creator Johnny Gruelle.

“Raggedys are known for their kindness and their joy and their happiness, they were created from a father’s love for his dying daughter,” explains Lorna.

So captivated by the doll’s history, Lorna wanted more, and so did her husband.

“He’d say should we go Raggedy hunting, and we’d say let’s do it and we’d go to a different town. Part of the fun that I learned was where there’s a Raggedy Ann there’s a Raggedy Andy, they’re brother and sister, and so they’re generally made in pairs, not always, but most of them, so part of the fun was if we found an Andy we like to find the Ann that went with him and so on, and I would say maybe after about five years we realized, we’re hooked,” says Lorna with a chuckle.

Looking around Lorna’s home, you can see her Raggedy Ann and Andy collection goes far beyond dolls.

There are cookie jars, dishware, and Christmas ornaments, just to name a few, and a number of them are gifts she received while serving as the mayor of Shawano from 2002 to 2016.

“I have been given so many wonderful things by such kind people, some people that I don’t even know,” says Lorna.

Over the years, Lorna has taken her love for Raggedy Ann to nursing homes, women’s clubs, and events around Wisconsin.

She’s also well-known at the annual Raggedy Fest in Arcola, Illinois, the birthplace of Raggedy Ann.

“The fun of collecting is it’s the sharing, I go out and I give Raggedy talks and I share the story, but I also take along duplicates that I have, I’ve never sold a Raggedy Ann, I’m not in it to make money, but I do give them away,” explains Lorna.

Within Lorna’s collection of more than 1,000 dolls, some dating back to the 1930s, and many are worth several hundred dollars.

“They have brought me a lot of joy, that’s the good part of the collecting is the people you meet along the way, and I’ve met so many,” says Lorna with a smile.

While she is still collecting, Lorna says she’s pretty selective these days, and her focus now is on finding someone who will one day want and appreciate her collection.

In the meantime, she’s simply grateful for a passion that has surrounded her with a lot of fellow redheads.

“I have a few rooms, I try not to have Raggedys in all the rooms, I don’t want to be so overwhelmed,” says Lorna.

“But it’s close?” I ask.

“But it’s close,” says Lorna, breaking out in laughter.

